Pollution impacted my health: Gadkari

Admitting that the recent Delhi pollution has taken a toll on his health, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari suggested on Thursday that farmers, instead of burning paddy straw, should produce ethanol from it.
“Delhi pollution has impacted my health....rice straw, which people burn, causes pollution and can be used to produce second generation ethanol that can be blended with petrol,” said the Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister at an economic editors conference here.
The Minister said that the BJP government was emphasising on generation of bio-fuel and reducing oil imports as this would minimise pollution and make the country self-reliant.
“Our government is laying emphasis on bio-fuel, ethanol, and CNG,” he added.
Also, Mr. Gadkari said that coal caused pollution and manufacturing methanol from it could help address the issue. The Minister also stressed that the vehicle scrapping policy would contribute significantly in curbing pollution as heavy commercial vehicles more than 15 years old contributed to 65 per cent of the pollution. — PTI
