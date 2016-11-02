Poll strategist Kishor meets Mulayam, Amar in Delhi

Congress’ poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday held a two-hour meeting with Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh, who is trying to cobble together an alliance of like-minded parties ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls due early next year.

Mr. Kishor, along with SP leader Amar Singh, met Mr. Singh at his Delhi residence on Tuesday evening, apparently to discuss the possibility of an alliance before the poll dates are announced.

There was talk in political circles that Mr. Singh spoke with JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also in Delhi. However, there was no immediate confirmation. Mr. Kishor had managed Mr. Kumar’s successful Assembly poll campaign last year.

Last week, Mr. Singh’s younger brother and State SP chief Shivpal Singh had met JD(U)’s K. C. Tyagi and RLD chief Ajit Singh to invite them to SP’s 25th anniversary in Lucknow on November 5. Mr. Shivpal had said Lohiaites and followers of Charan Singh should join hands to beat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party, which was initially part of Bihar’s grand alliance, had walked out of it after it was offered only a handful of seats to contest the assembly elections there.-PTI