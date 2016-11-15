Policemen turn teachers in ‘Sham ki Pathshala’

Setting a novel example, policemen in Purnea turn teachers after their duty hours in “Sham ki Pathshala” (Evening Schools) to impart basic education to illiterate children and adults in the interior villages of the district.

Superintendent of Police Nishant Tiwari and other policemen could be seen giving elementary education to children and unlettered adults in such evening schools in Harda, Baisi and other villages.

“Whenever I get time I attend evening schools in different villages to educate children and unlettered adults,” Purnea SP told PTI on Monday.

Mr. Tiwari and DIG Upendra Sinha went to Harda village, about 10 km from the district headquarter town, last evening to attend one such evening school.

“The aim is to bring them into the mainstream,” the SP said.

“Many adults after shunning liquor devote time in these schools as pupil while some others contribute in teaching too,” Mr. Tiwari said.

“Positive impact of prohibition is visible in these evening schools. After leaving drinking habits, many adults engage themselves in the noble work of teaching while many others join the schools as pupils,” he said.

Purnea DIG said some NGOs and social workers have been engaged for regular holding such evening schools.

Policemen having interest in teaching have rendered their services free for the noble cause, the DIG said.

The children arriving in “Sham ki Pathshala” are provided with copies, pencils, sports items and books, said the SP who along with the DIG distributed the items in Harda.

Talking about Harda village, the Purnea DIG said that it has more than 100 families of makhana labourers hailing from Darbhanga, Madhubani and other places.

The children of these people are motivated to attend these evening schools, he said.

The SP said it also helps in policing as such interactions bring the rural people close to the men in khaki. - PTI