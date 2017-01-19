Delhi

Policeman critical after car hits bike

A police sub-inspector is in critical condition after his motorbike was hit by a car in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday when Navneet Kumar, who is posted at Govindpuri police station, was going somewhere on his motorbike, said a senior police officer.

“His bike was hit by a car from the front side. He suffered severe head injuries. He was rushed to Batra Hospital where his condition is stated to be critical,” said the officer.

A case has been registered under the IPC, he said. —PTI

