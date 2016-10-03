Police review security at Ranjit Sagar dam

An ADGP rank officer of Punjab police today reviewed the security arrangements around Ranjit Sagar Dam here, amid a heightened vigil in the wake of the Uri attack last month.

Punjab Police Additional Director General of Police (Security) B. K. Bawa accompanied by IG (Security) S. K. Singh along with Pathankot SSP Rakesh Kaushal visited the dam today, police said.

Senior police officials also visited the check posts to review the security arrangements, police said.

Ranjit Sagar Dam, also known as Thein Dam is part of a hydroelectric project on Ravi river and is located near Pathankot city.

Last month, Punjab Police DGP (Law and Order) H. S. Dhillon visited the border districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Amritsar to review the security situation against the backdrop of terror attack in Uri.

On September 18, an alert was sounded in Punjab’s border districts of Pathankot and Gurdaspur following the terror strike on an army camp at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of 19 soldiers.

Earlier this year, terrorists who had sneaked in from across the border had attacked Pathankot air base on the intervening night of January 1-2 while Dinanagar in Gurdaspur was targeted on July 27 last year.

The Pathankot attack had claimed the lives of seven security personnel while four terrorists were killed. - PTI