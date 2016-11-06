Police foil murder plan

: With the arrest of a gangster involved in 30 criminal cases, the Delhi Police have claimed to have averted a murder inside a hospital.

Accused Dharambir was allegedly planning to eliminate his rival, Kamaljeet, who was undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital for bullet injuries.

Dharambir was allegedly planning to pose as a doctor and visit Kamaljeet at the hospital and make up for the previous failed attempt at eliminating him.

Pramod Singh Kushwah, DCP (Special Cell), said Dharambir had purchased three aprons and other items that would assist him in posing as a doctor.

However, Dharambir’s plan had to be delayed at the last moment as Kamaljeet was shifted to another hospital. Dharambir was allegedly planning to strike at the new hospital where Kamaljeet is being treated.

Partners in crime

Dharambir and Kamaljeet were accomplices in their criminal activities for a long time before their relations turned sour a few years ago.

The problem had cropped up when Dharambir’s friend, Chaman, eloped with Kamaljeet’s girlfriend. Kamaljeet had held Dharambir responsible for the development and had formed a separate gang.

Thereafter, the two gangs had indulged in a series of shootouts. The last of these was reported on October 25 when Dharambir and his men had allegedly opened indiscriminate firing on Kamaljeet and his men.

Kamaljeet was hit, but had survived the attack. Subsequently, he was admitted to GTB Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Special Cell was roped in to probe the series of shootouts that was threatening to snowball into a full-blown gang war in the city. On Friday, they nabbed Dharambir from Dilshad Garden based on a tip-off.