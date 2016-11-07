Police bust sex racket in Manali

A sex racket has been busted in Manali and two persons, including a woman, have been arrested following a midnight raid at a hotel, the police said on 0n Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off that some hoteliers in Old Manali were “promoting” a sex racket and girls from outside the State were being brought for the purpose, a police team raided a hotel in the area and rescued three girls.
The manager of the hotel, Puja from Haridwar, and Devi Singh, a tourist guide from Mandi, were arrested and booked under sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, Manali DSP Puneet Raghu told PTI.
The girls, all from outside Himachal, were sent to a shelter home as per a court order, he added. - PTI
