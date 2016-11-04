Police arrests 5, one case of school burning solved

With the arrest of five alleged stone-pelters, police on Thursday claimed to have solved a case of burning down of a government school in Kashmir which has witnessed a series of incidents in which the educational institutes were set ablaze over the last few months.

Five youth allegedly involved in setting ablaze a government middle school at Tapper village of Pattan, about 30 kms from here, on Srinagar-Baramulla national highway were arrested while search is on for their two other associates, a police spokesman said.

He said the school building was set ablaze in the wee hours of October 27.

Conspiracy hatched

“During the investigation it surfaced that the conspiracy regarding the incident was hatched at the medical shop of one Ajaz Ahmad Parra, the spokesman said.

“Ajaz Parra along with Omar Parra alias ‘Omar Kasaie’, Shabir Pandit alias ‘Bulbul’ and Bashir Ahmad Hajam were involved in the conspiracy aimed at creating an atmosphere of fear and to ensure that schools continue to remain closed,” the spokesman said.

He said they had arranged petrol, stored it in plastic bottles and gave the same to Naveed Ahmad alias ‘Naba Tension’, Adil Ahmad Parra and Usman alias ‘Babloo’ — all residents of Tapper, “executed their plan and set the school building on fire” at around 1-30 a.m. - PTI