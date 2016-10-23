Police arrest 6 persons, seize 1000 cartons of IMFL

Around 1,000 cartons of India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) was today seized by Excise department officials and six persons were arrested in this connection from a container truck in Fatuha Industrial Area of Patna district.

Acting on a tip-off, the excise department officials raided a godown in Fatuha Industrial Area where it seized a container truck carrying more than 1000 cartons of foreign liquor and arrested six persons, Assistant Excise Commissioner Krishna Kumar told PTI.

Kumar said, “We have so far off-loaded 1,000 cartons worth Rs 1.5 crore from the container. The cartons are still being off-loaded.”

The container truck laden with cartons were being off- loaded in a godown belonging to one Anil Kumar Gupta, a resident of Patna district, in Fatuhar industrial area, he said, adding that the container truck bearing Haryana registration number has also been seized.

The cartons — containing foreign liquor made in Haryana — were supposed to be sold in different parts of the state including in the vicnity of the state capital, excise department officials said adding that this is one of the biggest seizures since the new Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016 was enforced on October 2. - PTI