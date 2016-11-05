Delhi

Plea seeks insurance cover for HIV victims

A PIL seeking inclusion of people afflicted by HIV and AIDS in life and health insurance policies with all consequential benefits on Friday led the Delhi High Court to seek the government’s response on the issue.

A Bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal issued notices to the Ministry of Health, public sector insurance companies and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) seeking a reply by January 17 to the PIL that alleges discrimination against people living with HIV and AIDS (PLHAs).

The court tagged the matter with another similar petition listed for the same date. The plea alleges that there was no “effective progress and implementation of insurance policies for the benefit of PLHAs”. — PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 12:06:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Plea-seeks-insurance-cover-for-HIV-victims/article16437107.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY