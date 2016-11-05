Plea seeks insurance cover for HIV victims

A PIL seeking inclusion of people afflicted by HIV and AIDS in life and health insurance policies with all consequential benefits on Friday led the Delhi High Court to seek the government’s response on the issue.

A Bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal issued notices to the Ministry of Health, public sector insurance companies and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) seeking a reply by January 17 to the PIL that alleges discrimination against people living with HIV and AIDS (PLHAs).

The court tagged the matter with another similar petition listed for the same date. The plea alleges that there was no “effective progress and implementation of insurance policies for the benefit of PLHAs”. — PTI