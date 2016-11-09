Plea for free masks for kids, senior citizens

With people thronging shops to buy masks to protect themselves from the thick smog engulfing Delhi, a lawyer on Tuesday moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking directions to provide free masks to students and senior citizens to protect them from pollution.

Lawyer-cum-petitioner Vardhman Kaushik moved a plea before a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar contending that people of Delhi were increasingly being exposed to high air pollution and the most affected section was the young children.

Mr. Kaushik argued in his plea that since Delhi government has failed to implement and execute the orders of the green panel on air pollution, as a punitive measure it should provide free masks.The plea also stated that the NGT “should direct school authorities to ensure that the children are wearing the masks to school and also using it properly.”

The applicant has also sought penalty on authorities for not complying with the orders of the Tribunal to curb air pollution, which is posing a grave danger to the lives of the citizens, especially the younger generation. — PTI