Plan won’t work if enforced in one sudden move: experts

The pedestrianisation of Connaught Place is a brilliant idea, but has to be done in increments, said experts.

Aimed at battling air pollution and congestion, the plan seems theoretically-sound, but could prove to be a major headache for motorists as well as pedestrians if its enforcement lacks certain pre-requisites.

Experts said that small successive steps such as compulsory congestion tax and hike in parking fee at approved locations for private vehicles seeking access to Connaught Place can impart significant behavioural training needed for the long-term success of the initiative.

A sudden blanket ban, like the one being planned, may not have the desired result.

Experts added that the authorities should also look into making the underground of Connaught Place pedestrian friendly by utilising its sprawling, but disconnected, subway network.

“Pedestrianisation should certainly be tried but the main challenge will be implementation,” said Dr. S. Velmurugan, head of the Traffic Engineering and Safety Division, CSIR-CRRI.

The plan can be instrumental in promoting the use of public transport, especially the Delhi Metro, but only in the long run. “It should be implemented on a trial basis. Maybe initially just over the weekends, so that loopholes can be found and revisited,” Dr. Velmurugan said.

Town planning expert and former commissioner (planning) of the Delhi Development Authority, Ashok Kumar Jain, said the success of the scheme would depend on the arrangements made to address last-mile connectivity. “There doesn’t seem to be much preparation for the scheme yet. It is not as easy as it was to enforce the odd-even scheme,” Mr. Jain said, adding that complete pedestrianisation can not be the blind objective and there needed to be arrangements for motorised vehicles to ply in case of emergencies.

“Fortunately, this is an opportunity for the authorities to attempt connecting the underground subways of Connaught Place, which were built in isolation,” he added.

Sceptical about the success of most attempts made in relation to park-and-ride facilities, road and design expert Professor Dr. P. K. Sarkar of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) said that the odd-even scheme and congestion pricing needed to be tried before the implementation of the scheme.

“Connaught Place is visited by many VIPs and many senior citizens. Will they be made to use the same park-and-ride facilities as others? Public buses should be allowed limited mobility to encourage their use. There should be a gradual movement towards such a step not a sudden one,” Dr. Sarkar said.