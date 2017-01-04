Plan to convert mandis into e-markets cleared

In a bid to modernise trade and business in the Capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Tuesday decided to facilitate the conversion of existing mandis into e-mandis.

A proposal has also been approved to construct an e-mandi at Tikri Khampur in west Delhi at a cost of ₹800 crore within two-and-a-half years.

Review meeting

Development Minister Gopal Rai announced the steps following a review meeting with the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB).

The budget passed by the board for 2017-18 stood at ₹371.18 crore for the estimated income while the expenditure proposed was ₹434.19 crore.

“Our main objective is to usher in more transparency and accountability in this business. We also want to ensure that farmers get fair value for their goods,” the Minister said. Taking note of “demonetisation blues”, Mr. Rai added said that the Delhi government had installed 38 POS machines in mandis to reduce hardships faced by traders and customers.

The conversion of the mandis, the Minister said, was being done in collaboration with the NAM Group.

New market

The new mandi, the government said, will be developed over an area of 70 acres and will be equipped with modern facilities.

A special consultant will also be roped in to facilitate the conversion of the Azadpur mandi to relieve congestion. Changes are also in the offing for the Ghazipur mandi where a four-storey building with modern facilities is being constructed.

The flower market at Ghazipur will also be modernised. The budget allocated for this makeover is ₹140 crore, said a senior government official. The market will feature 432 shops with cold storage facilities

More revamps

A three-storey building will be constructed at the poultry market in Ghazipur at a cost of ₹120 crore. The Mongolpuri fodder market is set to be replaced by a sabzi mandi soon, added the official.

The Azadpur cement warehouse area will also see some changes with the reconstruction of three sheds and an upgrade of the existing drainage system at a cost of ₹20 crore.