Delhi

Pistol, cartridges found on JNU campus

A pistol, seven cartridges and a screw driver were found in an abandoned bag on the Jawaharlal Nahru University campus in the early hours of Monday.

Police said they have registered a case under the Arms Act against unknown persons and begun a probe.

Senior officers said they have not found any link between the recovered items and Najeeb, a JNU student who has been missing for over three weeks.

The pistol and cartridges were spotted by a security guard at 2 a.m. The guard immediately alerted his seniors, who informed the police.

Delhi
