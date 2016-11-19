Pilots oppose DGCA rules on reporting late

Leading domestic airlines have backed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) proposal to implement stringent rules for pilots reporting sick to work or coming late to duty, a move which the pilots say is “illegal and ill-conceived.”
“Our member airlines are very committed towards upholding the public interest as it is our prime concern and all our actions revolve around the same and this good initiative of the DGCA bolsters our commitment,” Ujjwal Dey, Associate Director at the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which represents IndiGo, Jet Airways, SpiceJet and GoAir, said in a letter to DGCA chief B.S. Bhullar on Wednesday.
This is in contrast to the stand taken by the pilot community, which has termed the proposal as “illegal and ill-conceived.”
An online petition initiated by an Air India pilot recently termed the move as a “threat of severe penal action” and said the law was “nothing but illegal, ill-conceived and a direct threat to flight safety.”
An email sent to the air safety regulator by some pilots said “the option of report sick (sic) is a safety valve in the system, which prevents an unfit individual to take controls of a flight.”
“So it is in public interest that their lives are not risked to prevent commercial loss to an airline who has not maintained its house in order.”
According to the proposal, the pilots “who often report sick on period basis for flight duties during weekends, festivals or during period of disagreement with the management” are examined by company doctors immediately.
