Pigeon with ‘message’ for PM taken into ‘custody’

A pigeon, apparently from across the border, was taken into custody after a letter written in Urdu and addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was found with it by BSF personnel at Simbal post in Bamial sector here on Sunday.

Balloons

The development comes after two balloons were recovered with a similar message in the area on Saturday.

The police said the message written on a piece of paper read: “Modi Ji, do not consider us same people as we were during 1971 (Indo-Pak war). Now each and every child is ready to fight against India.”

The grey-coloured pigeon was found by BSF near their post, Inspector of Narot Jaimal Singh Police Station (Pathankot), Ramesh Kumar said.

“The pigeon was carrying the letter when it was found,” he said, adding the bird has been taken into “custody“.

“We are investigating the matter,” Kumar said.

On Saturday, two balloons with messages written in Urdu and addressed to Modi were found at Ghesal village in Dinanagar of Gurdaspur, which had witnessed a terror attack last year.

The message read: “Modiji, Ayubi ki talwaren abhi hamare paas hain. Islam zindabad.”

On September 23, a white pigeon, apparently from across the border, with “some words written in Urdu” was found in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district. - PTI