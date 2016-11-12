People wait in queues, return empty-handed

: Long queues outside ATMs across Delhi-NCR marked the third day of the demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs.500 notes. At many places, people returned empty-handed after ATMs failed to dispense cash.

It was also reported that people hopped from one ATM kiosk to another to find the shortest queue.

Two ATMs at a Noida bank branch ran short of cash by 9 a.m. Recounting his experience there, a 55-year-old businessman said he returned empty-handed after waiting for around two hours.

No alternative

A elderly woman waited outside an ATM kiosk for around two hours to get cash. “I have severe pain in my legs, but I desperately need the money,” she said.

A lawyer told The Hindu over phone that after waiting outside an ATM kiosk in New Delhi area for about half hour, he went to an ATM kiosk in east Delhi’s Patparganj to withdraw cash.

Many people had also deployed two to three members of their families outside different kiosks to make sure that they got cash. It, however, largely looked like a middle-class problem as small business were reported to have made informal arrangements to go about their activities unhindered.

A kiosk operator at Kaushambi in Ghaziabad told this reporter that he had handed over all the old notes of the two denominations to his suppliers in lieu of supply of goods for the next few days. It was their headache now how he would exchange those notes, he said relaxingly.