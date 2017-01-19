Delhi

People free to ask for my nursery records too, says Irani

Unruffled by CIC's order to CBSE asking it to allow inspection of her Class X and XII records, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said people are free to ask for her nursery details too.

Replying to a question, Ms. Irani said: “Aap nursery ka bhi mang lo (you can ask for my nursery details too).” The CIC had on Tuesday rejected CBSE's contention that her educational qualification constituted “personal information”.

Information Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu had said it was not correct to say that once a student passed an examination and secured a degree. — PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 2:23:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/People-free-to-ask-for-my-nursery-records-too-says-Irani/article17057184.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY