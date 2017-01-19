People free to ask for my nursery records too, says Irani

Unruffled by CIC's order to CBSE asking it to allow inspection of her Class X and XII records, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said people are free to ask for her nursery details too.

Replying to a question, Ms. Irani said: “Aap nursery ka bhi mang lo (you can ask for my nursery details too).” The CIC had on Tuesday rejected CBSE's contention that her educational qualification constituted “personal information”.

Information Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu had said it was not correct to say that once a student passed an examination and secured a degree. — PTI