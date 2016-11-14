People clash with bank workers in U.P.

Over a hundred people were booked for pelting stones and clashing with the employees of a bank in Sujru village in the district over exchanging of old currency notes, the police said on Sunday.

Three persons including a woman sustained injuries in the clash that broke out after cash-strapped people gathered outside the bank, to exchange the now defunct Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes after the Centre’s demonetisation move, turned violent, they said.

The police reached the spot and dispersed the angry mob.

A case has been registered against more than a hundred people in this connection, a police official said. - PTI