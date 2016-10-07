Pay up dues or health care will suffer, doctors’ body to Centre

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Association of Health Providers-India (AHPI) have said that if by October 31 the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) empanelled hospitals are not paid their dues, the hospitals will have to stop extending cashless hospitalisation services at the national level.

Stating that many of the rates fixed are “illogical”, president elect of the IMA Dr. K. K. Aggarwal said: “Ideally speaking none of the hospitals, which follow standard protocols, should accept to be empanelled under these conditions. In a way hospitals get exploited by the CGHS.”

Dire situation

On Wednesday, the two groups said that quality and patient safety are driven by regulators and payers. The CGHS under the Union Health Ministry does exactly the opposite, it said in a statement. In the process, patient safety is bound to get jeopardised, they added “The government should realise that it is duty-bound to ensure that its citizens get safe (first) and affordable (later) health services. The CGHS should adopt rates of medical procedures on a scientific basis,” said director general of AHPI Dr. Girdrhar Gyani.

“The least the CGHS could do is to make payment to hospitals on time. The CGHS is not respecting the written agreement to pay 70 per cent of a fee within five days,” Dr. Gyani said.

Outstanding bills

IMA and AHPI said that till date not a single bill has ever been paid in this stipulated time. “It takes months or years before hospitals are paid their dues. The system is so bad that at any point of time the total outstanding due to hospitals remain between Rs.200-Rs.300 crore. One group of hospitals in NCR has Rs.75 crore owed to them for the past three months. Similarly one super speciality hospital is owed Rs.25 crore,” said Dr. Gyani.

In the past, the two groups have represented jointly to the Parliament Standing Committee after rates were announced by the CGHS in October 2014. “The committee agreed with our point of view and recommended that the Centre revise the rates. Sadly the CGHS revised only 19 rates and left others untouched,” the release said.