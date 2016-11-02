Delhi

Passengers robbed on Rajdhani Express

: Passengers aboard the Bengaluru - Delhi Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express were allegedly robbed of mobile phones, jewellery and cash worth lakhs here on Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed by some passengers of 22691 Rajdhani Express, the incident occurred between Agra and Mathura stations.

“The passengers of A1 and A2 coaches were robbed of over half-a-dozen mobile phones, Rs. 60,000 and jewellery worth lakhs,” said DCM/PRO, DRM Office Agra, Neeraj Bhatnagar.

The miscreants deboarded the train after pulling the chain in the outskirts of Mathura, he added.

“The exact number of phones taken by the robbers will be known only after we receive the FIR,” said SP (Railways) Ajai Kumar.

The FIR has been filed at the Nizamuddin police station. The modus operandi of the miscreants is yet to be ascertained.

“We will solve the case soon,” said Deputy SP Raj Kumar Gautam. —PTI

