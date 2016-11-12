Panic-stricken citizens throng banks, ATM

People in large numbers thronged banks to exchange old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination and withdraw money from ATMs, that went dry at several places, across Bihar on the second day of transaction.

In Patna, many stood in long serpentine queues in front of different nationalised and private banks to exchange old currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 besides depositing and withdrawing money.

Since morning till in the evening long queues were witnessed at almost every bank branch as panic-stricken citizens went to banks on the second day of their reopening after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes to fight menace of black money, corruption and fake currency.

Long queues were witnessed at ATMs too which opened on Friday after the gap of two days. ATMs were closed for two days-Wednesday and Thursday- for their re-calibration to dispense money.

Many ATMs ran out of cash in couple of hours as there were heavy rush to withdraw money but a large number of ATMs, especially on Boring Road or Boring Canal Road of the capital, were not working till 11 a.m.

People were a harried lot as they were finding it difficult to meet their daily needs for paucity of money.

“After completing my morning walk, I went to the ATM of ICICI Bank around 7 a.m. on Boring Road roundabout but it was closed. One of the guards told me the ATM was to be replenished with cash in the night but the process could not be completed in the night and hence it was not dispensing money,” said Ajay Kumar, a resident of Anandpuri area in the capital. “Things have gone from bad to worse as I am completely run out of money and it is becoming difficult to meet my daily needs,” Mr. Kumar added.

Vivek Kumar Singh, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, said: “I woke up early in the morning in order to avoid rush at ATMs thinking that ATMs would have been replenished in the night. But to my surprise, no ATM was opened in my vicinity.” -PTI