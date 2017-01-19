Panel shortlists 7 names for AIIMS director post

The five-member selection-cum-search panel headed by Union Health Secretary C.K Mishra shortlisted seven names for the post of AIIMS director at its second meeting on Wednesday.

Next meet on Jan 24

The panel will meet on January 24 again to further shortlist three to five names before sending it to the Institute Body and then to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for the final approval.

“In today’s meeting, seven names were shortlisted. All are from AIIMS. The panel will hold its last meeting on January 24 and finalise three to five choices which will have to be approved by the Institute Body before being sent to the ACC headed by the Prime Minister for the final approval,” said a Health Ministry official.

The panel had last met on January 8 at Nirman Bhawan here and the CVs of all the 53 candidates, who have applied for the post, were given to all members. “Each of the members were asked to select a few names.

Those names were discussed at the meeting and seven names have been shortlisted,” the official said. Apart from Health Secretary Mishra, who is the chairperson of the panel, the committee comprises the Prime Minister’s Principal Scientific Adviser R Chidambaram, Secretary in Department of Health Research Soumya Swaminathan, Director General of Health Services Jagdish Prasad and V_C of Delhi University Yogesh Tyagi.

Main contenders

The main contenders for the top post include Dr V.K Paul, head of the department of paediatrics; Dr Randeep Guleria, HOD of pulmonary medicine and sleep disorders; Dr. Alka Kriplani, HOD of obstetrics and gynaecology; Dr A.B Dey, HOD of geriatric medicine, and AIIMS medical superintendent Dr D.K Sharma.