Panel appointed to address power sector problems

In an attempt to reach out to the electorate, the Congress in Rajasthan has appointed a State-level committee to draw the government's attention to problems caused by repeated revisions in power tariffs and alleged irregularities rampant in the power sector.

The committee, headed by State Congress president Sachin Pilot, will deliberate on the issues involved in the power sector and formulate an action plan to exert pressure on the State government for bringing about changes in policy decisions.

State Congress vice-president Archana Sharma said on Thursday that the common people were facing the burden of unwarranted tariff revisions.