Panel appointed to address power sector problems

In an attempt to reach out to the electorate, the Congress in Rajasthan has appointed a State-level committee to draw the government's attention to problems caused by repeated revisions in power tariffs and alleged irregularities rampant in the power sector.
The committee, headed by State Congress president Sachin Pilot, will deliberate on the issues involved in the power sector and formulate an action plan to exert pressure on the State government for bringing about changes in policy decisions.
State Congress vice-president Archana Sharma said on Thursday that the common people were facing the burden of unwarranted tariff revisions.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor