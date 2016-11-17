Paddy arrival picks up in Haryana

More than 60.26 lakh tonnes (LT) of paddy has arrived in the mandis of Haryana this year so far against 54.37 LT in the same the period last year.

Out of the total arrival, 53.27 LT of paddy is leviable, a spokeman of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department said.

The government procurement agencies bought about 53 LT of paddy and over 7.29 LT has been procured by millers and dealers.

More than 12.18 lakh tonnes of paddy has arrived in mandis of Karnal, over 10.99 lakh tonnes of paddy in Kurukshetra, more than 7.25 lakh tonnes of paddy in Ambala, 6.97 lakh tonnes in Kaithal, more than 6.86 lakh tonnes in Fatehabad, over 5.26 lakh tonnes in Yamunanagar, more than 2.66 lakh tonnes in Jind, more than 1.45 lakh tonnes in Sirsa, over 1.37 lakh tonnes in Palwal and more than 1.36 lakh tonnes in Sonipat.

He said over 1.19 lakh tonnes of paddy has arrived in Panchkula, 69,743 tonnes in Hisar, 24,319 tonnes in Faridabad, 4,427 tonnes in Mewat, 2,085 tonnes in Rohtak, 2,730 tonnes in Jhajjar and 53 tonnes in Gurugram.

The spokesman said that more than 22.46 lakh tonnes of paddy has been purchased by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, more than 18.33 lakh tonnes by Hafed, over 6.21 lakh tonnes by the Haryana Agro Industries Corporation, more than 5.64 lakh tonnes by the Haryana Warehousing Corporation and 30,567 tonnes has been purchased by the Food Corporation of India.

He said that 27,304 tonnes of bajra has so far arrived in the mandis, as compared to 20,527 tonnes during the corresponding period last year.

While traders have purchased 20,963 tonnes of bajra, government agencies have so far procured 6,341 tonnes of bajra.- PTI