Paddy arrival picks up in Haryana

More than 56.80 lakh tonnes of paddy has so far arrived in the mandis of Haryana whereas 51.05 lakh tonnes of paddy had arrived during the corresponding period last year.

While stating this here on Wednesday, a spokesman of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department said that out of the total arrival, about 52.15 lakh tonnes is leviable paddy.

The government procurement agencies have procured more than 51.85 lakh tonnes of paddy and over 4.94 lakh tonnes has been procured by millers and dealers.

He said that more than 11.83 lakh tonnes of paddy has arrived in mandis of Karnal, 10.96 lakh tonnes in Kurukshetra, 7.21 lakh tonnes in Ambala, 6.65 lakh tonnes in Kaithal, 6.25 lakh tonnes in Fatehabad, 5.17 lakh tonnes in Yamunanagar, 2.13 lakh tonnes in Jind, 1.31 lakh tonnes in Palwal, 1.36 lakh tonnes in Sirsa, 1.18 lakh tonnes in Panchkula, 88,355 tonnes in Sonipat and 18,995 tonnes in Faridabad.

He said that 3,651 tonnes of paddy has arrived in mandis of Mewat, 1,440 tonnes in Rohtak, 167 tonnes in Jhajjar and 53 tonnes in Gurugram.

The spokesman said that more than 22.06 lakh tonnes of paddy has been purchased by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, over 17.97 lakh tonnes by Hafed, more than 6.03 lakh tonnes by the Haryana Agro-industries Corporation, more than 5.49 lakh tonnes by the Haryana Warehousing Corporation and 28,305 tonnes of paddy has been purchased by the Food Corporation of India. - PTI