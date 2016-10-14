PWD revisits vacuum cleaning project

The Public Works Department (PWD) is working on resurrecting an ambitious project that sought to vacuum clean over 1,200 kms of arterial roads under its jurisdiction across the Capital.

The initiative was at the core of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s anti-air pollution drive. The project began in April, but since the PWD was able to procure just four foreign-manufactured vacuum machines from private city contractors, it was able to clean just a handful of roads.

Understood to have gradually tapered off since its launch, the initiative may now be opened up to both domestic and international service providers.

As per a senior government official, a decision to import its own machines was also being considered.

The official said that a fresh tender was being prepared calling for separate service providers for mechanised sweeping and beautification of roads – the two components were joined together in the initial service contract, but have now been separated after only a few domestic contractors stepped forward to be a part of the initiative.

When the initiative was launched, significant chunks of Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, National Highway-8, Rao Tula Ram Road, Africa Avenue and Aurobindo Marg were cleaned on alternate days.

Paid for on a per-kilometre basis, the expenditure on the initiative proved “non-feasible” which, as per a senior government official, formed the basis for its decision to float a proposal to procure the vacuum machines on its own. A senior government official privy to the move said that given the meagre number of machines, the government had viewed the initial phase of mechanised cleaning “as somewhat of a trial run”.

“It has been decided to explore the option of procuring such machines from the market so as to both keep a check on the cost of operation as well as to ensure the longevity of the exercise per se in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines” said the official.

