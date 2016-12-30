Over 6,000 died of respiratory diseases

: As per the figures given in the handbook, 6,502 people in the city died due to respiratory diseases in 2015-16.
The number of deaths increased from 1,21,286 in 2014-15 to 1,24,516 in 2015-16.
The number of hospitals and dispensaries (allopathy) in Delhi till last year was 716, said the handbook.
Good news
The number of beneficiaries of the old-age pension scheme increased to 4.08 lakh in 2015-16 from 3.31 lakh in 2014-15.
Also, 1.74 lakh girls got financial benefits under the Ladli scheme during 2015-16 , the handbook said.
In 2014-15, the figure was 1.85 lakh.
