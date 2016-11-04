Order on ex-Minister’s bail plea reserved

: A court here on Thursday reserved order on the bail application of sacked Delhi Minister Sandeep Kumar in a rape case.

Additional Sessions Judge Poonam Chaudhry reserved the order for next Monday on conclusion of arguments by counsel for the accused and the prosecution.

Arguing for the bail, counsel for the accused, Nitin Ahlawat, said his client had been behind bars for more than two months, and as the probe into the allegations had been completed, no purpose would be served to keep him in jail further.

Assuring the court on the apprehension that the accused might tamper with the evidence if released on bail, Mr. Ahlawat submitted that as the foundation of the case was a CD, there was no possibility of it being interfered with.

Also, the conduct of Mr. Kumar had been unquestionable as he had surrendered before the Delhi Police immediately after the lodging of the case, Mr. Ahlawat said.

Opposing the plea, the prosecution submitted that it would send a wrong message if the accused was released on bail.

The police had arrested the former Minister on September 3 after a woman complained that she had been sedated and raped by him when she sought his help for getting a ration card last year.

Mr. Kumar allegedly called her to a room and offered her soft drinks laced with sedative, and then he took “advantage” of her and recorded the act, the complaint said.

Claiming that she was the woman in the video, the complainant said she was unaware that the act was being recorded.

Based on the woman’s statement, the police had lodged a case of rape, causing hurt with poison to commit an offence and transmitting obscene material against Mr. Kumar.