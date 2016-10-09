Order of cohabitation can’t enforce sexual contact: HC

A decree of restitution of conjugal rights can at best be said to be enforcing cohabitation by law, it does not and cannot enforce sexual intercourse between estranged spouses, the Delhi High Court said Friday.

The court made the observation while dismissing the plea of a woman who had approached the High Court against her estranged husband who has filed for execution of the family court’s order of restitution of conjugal rights.

“The legal position is that on passing of a decree for restitution of conjugal rights (under Section 9 of the Hindu Marriage Act) at the most it can be said that the law enforces cohabitation, but it does not and cannot enforce sexual intercourse,” a Bench of Justices Pratibha Rani and Pradeep Nandrajog held.

‘Don’t force me’

The woman, nearing 60, said she came to the High Court as she does not want to be forced to have physical relationship with her husband in the name of execution of the decree.

The Bench held her apprehension to be a “misconceived notion” while also noting her own statement before the family court that even in their 10 years of cohabitation, the marriage was not consummated because her husband was impotent.

In the instant case, the parties had got married in February, 1993 in Uttar Pradesh. They were both in the age group of 35 years.

After 10 years of marriage, the woman moved out of the matrimonial house. On February 28, 2015, the family court directed her to go back to her husband while noting that she has left him without any excuse to be with her brother and his family and that she has been discharging duties more of a sister than that of a wife.

“According to the Hindu Marriage Act, the decree of restitution of conjugal rights is a stepping stone and passage towards divorce. Section 13(1A)(ii) provides that if the withdrawing spouse is disobedient to the decree of restitution of conjugal rights and the husband and the wife continue to live separately as before, each of them is entitled to seek dissolution of marriage. The apprehension in the mind of the appellant that if the decree is executed she will be forced to have cohabitation with her husband is a mistaken notion,” it said.

Noting that the “parties to this appeal are aged about 60 years i.e. on the verge of becoming senior citizens”, the court said: “If the case of the appellant/wife is that the marriage between the parties was not consummated though they lived together as husband and wife for 10 years, we do not find any reason for her to apprehend forced cohabitation after more than 23 years of their marriage.”

The object of decree of restitution of conjugal rights is to bring about cohabitation between the parties so that they can live at the matrimonial home in amity... It does not and cannot enforce sexual intercourse