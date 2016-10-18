Opposition sees red as AAP not updating donations on website

The Aam Aadmi Party, which had set an example by putting online the details of every penny it received as donation, has not been updating its website. While party leadership claimed the website was being refurbished, sources said the party was intentionally not updating it.

As per the website, the last donation received by the party was on July 6 2016 of Rs. 15,249 from 14 donors. When one clicks on the link to the donation list, a message, “under construction...New version coming soon” appears on the screen. However, all other links of the website are working and one can even donate to the party online.

The party is under fire from the opposition for alleged discrepancies in the donations.

When contacted, AAP’s national secretary Pankaj Gupta, told The Hindu that there were technical glitches and it will be resolved soon. “We are refurbishing the website and the work is still on. Since we have fewer resources, it is taking time. Once the website is ready, all the information will be uploaded.”

However, the sources in AAP said that to resolve technical glitch and even to upgrade software, it doesn’t take three months. "The party is consciously not updating the website. There are, indeed, some discrepancies," said an AAP member.

Even AAP’s rebel leader and former Punjab convenor, Sucha Singh Chhotepur has alleged that party was hiding donations it had received. With AAP contesting elections in Punjab, Goa and expanding its base in Gujarat, the donations usually at this time are at peak. As per the available data, AAP has received Rs 68.7 crores from 1,82,005 donors of 122 countries from December 12, 2013 till July 6, 2016 .

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders are demanding CBI probe in the matter. BJP leaders claim that the AAP have received huge amounts of ‘cash donations’. Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA, Vijender Gupta alleegd that AAP’s funding was a ‘big scam’.

“They have been blowing trumpets of their honesty and transparency. It is a farce. The party has made the entire record disappear from their website. CBI should probe it," said Mr. Gupta.