Open Day at JNU today

Jawaharlal Nehru University is organising its first Open Day on Monday.

“Diverse areas”

Titled “Jan-Jan JNU,” the initiative has invited schoolchildren and others to catch a glimpse of the “rich and diverse areas in natural sciences, social science and humanities” in which students and teachers of the university are engaged in.

All schools and centres at JNU will display research and publications by their scholars as part of the event. Besides this, a film on JNU’s inception and development will also be shown.

JNU said in a statement: “Innovations in study and research in social, political and cultural diversities of India, including linguistic diversity, will also be shown so that visitors appreciate the need for excellence in these dimensions of academic life.”

Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar said the visitors will get a chance to see for themselves what student researchers do and find out why JNU is unique.

He added that Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi Director Ramgopal Rao, a nanotechnology expert, will speak during the Open Day.

JNU in headlines

The move comes at the end of a year in which JNU repeatedly made headlines and was even discussed in Parliament for negative reasons. The February 9 incident saw JNU students being arrested on charges of sedition, while the sudden disappearance of student Najeeb Ahmed in October came as shock to those inside and outside the campus.