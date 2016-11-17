Online retailers hope for positive ‘turnaround’

The auto industry seems to have welcomed the effect demonetisation has had on the sale of second-hand cars, which insiders say will be manoeuvred into the organised sector and online car retail, besides adding to the overall demand-supply scenario.

“Classic economics dictates that as demand falls, prices should reduce. However, in our case, the response of the banking system over the next few days will greatly influence the short-term outcome. As deposits increase, interest rates may fall, thereby increasing borrowings, which may fuel demand. We have to wait and see how the next few weeks unfold,” said Dhruv Chopra, chief marketing officer, CarWale.

Shubh Bansal, co-founder and chief of marketing, Truebil, which is a curated and verified virtual marketplace for pre-owned cars, said the used car industry was set to experience “a positive turnaround”.

“Considering the current state of the industry, which is unorganised, the move will help curb a lot of unaccounted cash transactions. It will help organised players like us to gain traction. Both the stakeholders — consumers (buyer and sellers) and organisations — will experience transparency in transactions.”

Sandeep Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Droom, which also deals in online retail of used cars, said that online automobile transactions would increase while “offline will suffer due to the black money menace coming under attack.”

“We only expect days or weeks of inconvenience, chaos and confusion. After that, we will reap benefits as we have invested heavily in the last two years to create India’s most advanced end to end online transaction platform for automobiles. We are primarily a technology company and it is better for us if people embrace online payments,” he added.