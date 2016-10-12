Online mandi to be promoted as special feature in GRAM

Online mandi will be promoted as a special feature along with the electronic national agriculture market in the forthcoming Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet-2016 (GRAM) here next month. The concept is expected to bring in more transparency, greater competition and better returns for farmers.

State Principal Agriculture Secretary Neelkamal Darbari said here on Tuesday that farmers attending the mega agricultural event being organised here from November 9 to 11 would get the benefit of consultancy after their registration under the electronic national agriculture market (eNAM).

The Union government had launched the eNAM format in April this year and connected 23 mandis from eight States, including Rajasthan, with it.

Ms. Darbari pointed out that about 200 mandis had been connected online by September 30 and 11 of them were from Rajasthan. These are Ramganj Mandi, Padampur, Fatehnagar, Gangapur City, Bundi, Baran, Kota Anaj, Atru, Merta, Nagaur and Hindaun.

The State government has set the target for adding 15 more mandis to the eNAM network. Ms. Darbari said the e-platform would help farmers in selling their produce directly in the market, doing away with the middlemen's role, through the electronic trading platform.

The initiative will help traders in open price discovery and greater accessibility owing to the online platform. To make it easy for the investors, the Centre has come up with online registration of micro, small and medium enterprises with Udyog Aadhar as a unique identification. Significantly, Rajasthan is among the first States to implement filing of Udyog Aadhar memorandum completely online.

To encourage the farmer community to get involved with online mandis during GRAM, a session in the event will be dedicated to the new concept to enable the farmers to clarify their doubts about it.