Online incubation centre launched for startups

Tedstart, an online incubation centre and startup support programme, has been launched here for startups and aspiring entrepreneurs with the facilities of co-working spaces, training workshops, incubation and acceleration programmes.

The new facility has been designed to meet the needs of seven regions of Jaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bharatpur and Jhalawar in Rajasthan. The applicants can seek various facilities through the portal.

Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) chairman Umesh Kumar said here that the portal had been promoted jointly by the State government's Technical Education Department and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Business ideas

Mr. Kumar said at the second edition of Rajasthan Startup Fest-2016 that the launch of the startup programme during the event would help the budding entrepreneurs to showcase their business ideas and develop a successful business model.

Startup Oasis chief operating officer Chintan Bakshi said Jaipur occupied eighth rank in the country in terms of startup funding deals. “Between January and September this year, 13 startups from Jaipur got funded by angel and venture capital investors,” he said.