One killed in cracker explosion in crowded Old Delhi market

: An explosion in a busy street of Old Delhi’s Naya Bazar on Tuesday morning left a 60-year-old labourer dead and four others injured.

The impact of the blast was such that at least half-a-dozen shops around the blast site suffered heavy damages, leaving a bed of glass pieces scattered on the street.

Two large bags containing crackers landed heavily on the ground, causing the explosion, the police said. “At the spot, we found a large quantity of crackers materials and items used in manufacturing toy pistols,” said S.B.K. Singh, Special CP, Law & Order (North).

‘Victim was exhausted’

The victim, Motalip Mirza, a labourer, was carrying the two bags. CCTV footage of the blast suggested Mr. Mirza, exhausted after carrying the heavy load on his shoulders, dumped the bags on the ground. His legs were seen trembling moments before he brought the bags down.

Earlier in the day, there was speculation of the blast being a possible terror attack. The incident sent panic waves across the Capital for the first few hours before senior officers cleared the air.

The police have promised a crackdown on illegal suppliers of firearms in the city, particularly the areas around the blast site.

The blast happened in Pattewali Gali, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Lahori Gate police station. The street is known for wholesale of grains. Locals put the time of the blast at 10.40 a.m.

The police said they received a call at 10.55 a.m.

“A native of Murshidabad in West Bengal, Mirza had been working as a labourer in the area for the last 15-20 years. He was carrying the two bags of crackers from a shop in Gali Zakaria (Lahori Gate). We have raided the shop to find many more such bags lying there,” said Madhur Verma, DCP (North).

As Mr. Mirza was walking past the office of Sarashwati Traders in the area, he suddenly dumped the two bags on the ground. A CCTV footage showed a massive blast, unlike what is usually caused by bursting crackers. Panic engulfed the street even as people ran helter-skelter.

The police negotiated the jammed streets to arrive at the spot within 15-20 minutes of receiving the call. They found one man already dead while four injured persons had been rushed to hospitals.

They have been identified as Bhupendra Gupta, Mahesh, Hawa Singh and Murari, all local traders or their employees.

A case of culpable homicide, causing injuries and under the Explosives Act was in the process of being registered. A probe is on to ascertain if and to what extent there was any negligence on the part of the shopkeeper who supplied the materials as well as the manufacturers of the crackers.