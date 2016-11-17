Delhi

One killed, 2 hurt on way to bank

A 65-year-old woman was killed and two were injured in an accident enroute to a bank in Punhana here around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Amir, 28, was on his way to the Syndicate Bank in Punhana, around 10 km from village Bisru, with his mother Khursidan (50) and aunt Harooni (65) when their motorcycle hit a dog. Harooni was declared brought dead at a nearby hospital. The triohad been going to the bank for the past few days without luck.

