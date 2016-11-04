Delhi

One dies, 95 fall ill after eating at langar

An 80-year-old man died while 95 others fell ill after consuming food being served at community kitchens established on the occasion of ‘Annakoot’ in Radha Kund area in the district, officials said on Thursday.

“Krishna Das, a resident of Radhapur locality here, died while 25 people were undergoing treatment in community health centre in Goverdhan. Around 70 were given primary treatment and sent back to their homes,” Chief Medical Officer of the centre Vivek Mishra said.

Food poisoning

Suspecting that it could a case of food poisoning caused by consumption of adulterated milk and milk products, he said.

“I have also requested the District Magistrate to ban the sale of milk and milk products for the time being in Goverdhan and Radha Kund as the quality of milk is not good.”

Over 100 pilgrims, who were observing ritual of ‘Kalpvas’ in Radha Kund area suffered from food poisoning last night after consuming ‘Annakoot’ at ashrams and bhandaras (community kitchens).

While the majority of them rushed community health centre to get treatment, some got them treated by private doctors, the CMO said.

“We are holding a medical camp in Radha Kund area since yesterday,” Mr. Mishra said. - PTI

