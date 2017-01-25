Delhi

One baby dead, 4 ill after antibiotic dose

Hospital sets up committee to probe lapse, if any

Four infants fell ill and one died on Monday allegedly after they were administered antibiotics at LNJP Hospital.

The hospital refused to attribute the death to the adverse reaction of the medicine, but it set up a committee under the nursing superintendent to probe a lapse, if there was any, during the administration of the drug.

Dr. J.C. Passey, the medical superintendent of LNJP Hospital, said the preliminary inquiry suggests the antibiotics, which are available in dry powered form, were mixed with normal saline before being injected in small doses.

“As per the protocol, the leftover dose of the antibiotic is supposed to be discarded, but in these cases probably the leftover part was administered with the next dose which may have led to this reaction,” Dr. Passey said. He, however, denied the death of a baby due to the reaction.

Report on Monday

“The panel set up to probe the death will submit its report on Monday,” said Dr. Passey.

Sources said that Dr. Passey was called to the Health Department where he briefed the secretary of Health Minister Satyendar Jain about the incident. Doctors said one of the four babies is still on ventilator, while the condition of the other three is stable.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 28, 2020 7:24:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/One-baby-dead-4-ill-after-antibiotic-dose/article17094386.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY