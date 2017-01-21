One arrested for assault on Manipuri youth

: A week after a Manipuri youth working with a BPO was brutally beaten up, allegedly by the company’s CEO and other staff on suspicion of data theft, the police on Friday arrested one of the accused in the case.

Hunt on

“The accused, Niranjan, is an employee of the company. Raids are on to arrest the remaining six accused,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sumit Kumar.

The incident had happened on January 13. The victim, Romen Arambam (29), was called to the cabin of his manager, Abhimanyu Madan, and questioned about the alleged data theft in the presence of bouncers.

Thereafter, he was allegedly stripped naked, punched and beaten up with a baseball bat by the company’s CEO, Puneet Kumar, the staff and the bouncers.

Incident was recorded

He claimed that they poured cold water over his private parts and also captured the entire incident on a mobile phone.

After he fell unconscious, the accused took him to a hospital, where they allegedly told the doctor that he had fallen from stairs.

Victim under protection

Meanwhile, two policemen have been deployed for the security of Romen, who is undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital here.

Rebecca Rai, chief co-ordinator, Gorkha Helpline, demanded that there be a special Act to deal with racial discrimination against people from the North-East.