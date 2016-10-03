One SP, two BSP MLAs join BJP

Three sitting MLAs, including one from the ruling SP and two from the BSP, on Sunday joined the BJP in the presence of its State unit president Keshav Prasad Maurya.
Samajwadi Party MLA, Ajay Kumar Pasi, (Bara in Allahabad) and two BSP MLAS, Rajni Tewari (Sawayajpur in Hardoi) and Brijesh Kumar Verma (Bilgram in Hardoi), joined the BJP, a party spokesman said. Besides, former BSP MLA from Mahoba, Rakesh Goswami, also joined the party, the spokesman said, adding that supporters of all these leaders also joined the party. - PTI
