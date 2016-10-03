Delhi

One SP, two BSP MLAs join BJP

Three sitting MLAs, including one from the ruling SP and two from the BSP, on Sunday joined the BJP in the presence of its State unit president Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Samajwadi Party MLA, Ajay Kumar Pasi, (Bara in Allahabad) and two BSP MLAS, Rajni Tewari (Sawayajpur in Hardoi) and Brijesh Kumar Verma (Bilgram in Hardoi), joined the BJP, a party spokesman said. Besides, former BSP MLA from Mahoba, Rakesh Goswami, also joined the party, the spokesman said, adding that supporters of all these leaders also joined the party. - PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY