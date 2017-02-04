One Billion Rising set to return

With Valentine’s Day approaching, the One Billion Rising (OBR) project is all set to return with its motto of ‘Not love of power, power for love’. The project has brought together over half a million people from as many as 25 States and 300 districts in India. Started in 2012, the campaign is also a global presence.

“The global has strengthened our resolve. This year, we will raise our voice against the exploitation of women workers,” said Kamla Bhasin, South Asia co-ordinator of OBR.

Speaking out against violence

This year, the campaign will focus on violence faced by women in different professions. “We face violence not just from customers, but also the police who exploit us because of the illegal status of our work,” said Bharati Dey, advisor of the All India Network of Sex Workers.

Serving as a common platform for expression, OBR has joined hands with the activist collective “I Will Go Out”, which was a campaign started against street harassment after Bangalore scandal.

This year, OBR Day will be celebrated at Central Park on February 5.