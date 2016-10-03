On fast track towards cleanliness

: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday kicked off the “Swachh Metro” campaign to spread the message of cleanliness among the public.

The campaign, which will continue till October 7, is being organised under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

“During the campaign, DMRC will involve its staff and stakeholders in working towards a clean and green Delhi,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

On Sunday, the campaign began with a “Swachh Bharat Pledge” taken by DMRC staff. Next came street plays performed by DMRC staff at 15 major stations — Mandi House, Rajiv Chowk, Karol Bagh, Noida City Centre, Akshardham, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, AIIMS, Sikanderpur, Nehru Place, Inderlok, Kashmere Gate, Dilshad Garden, Shahdara and Chandni Chowk.

The plays focused on the importance of cleanliness and educating the public in an entertaining manner, said the spokesperson. More such plays will be organised at 12 major metro stations.

The Corporation has also planned a slogan writing competition on the theme of ‘Swachh Metro’ for all its smart card users. “Entries will be accepted in English or Hindi onwww.delhimetrorail.comfrom October 3 to 7. The winners will be awarded,” said the spokesperson.

Aiming high

On the last day, DMRC will organise a cleanliness drive at the New Delhi metro station. The event, which has been planned in association with Incredible India, Ministry of Tourism, will see about 150 volunteers along with metro staff encouraging people to keep their surroundings clean, the spokesperson said.

On Saturday, a cleanliness drive was organised at the IFFCO Chowk metro station. Students and staff of Shri Ram School, Moulsari, accompanied by metro officials, participated in the event.

“The children displayed posters and performed plays to spread awareness about cleanliness and hygiene,” said the official.

Clean railway stations

On Sunday, the third phase of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was launched in the Delhi division of the Indian Railways.

Arun Arora, Divisional Railway Manager, Delhi, administered the “Swachta Pledge” to improve cleanliness standards at railway stations.

About 2,000 volunteers from NGOs participated in cleanliness campaigns at Old Delhi, New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations.