Office of profit: EC begins hearing final arguments

The Election Commission on Tuesday started hearing the final round of arguments on a plea seeking disqualification of 21 AAP MLAs on office-of-profit charge.

The MLAs argued before the EC that the proceedings be dropped as the Delhi High Court had in September set aside their appointment as Parliamentary Secretaries.

The Court had issued the order observing that the appointments had been made without the concurrence of the Lieutenant-Governor.

Petitioner Prashant Patel countered the MLAs’ arguments stating that the court order does not have any bearing on the proceedings pending before the Election Commission as, despite their appointments having been set aside, the MLAs had enjoyed the status of parliamentary secretaries till such time.