Observe the supermoon at Nehru Planetarium

: The moon is putting on a rare show this week and the Nehru Planetarium will be setting up telescopes to observe the supermoon on Monday, as well as the lunar occultation of the star Aldebaran or Rohini nakshatra , on Tuesday.

The sky watch for the supermoon will be organised between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. The timings to view the occultation will be between sunset and 10 p.m. Rathnasree Nandivada of the Nehru Planetarium said while the attention is on the supermoon, the lunar occultation of the star Aldebaran, visible from almost all of India, is a visually more spectacular event.

“In the lunar occultation of Rohini, the moon will appear to move in front of the star at 8.58 p.m. on Tuesday, as seen from Delhi. Rohini will reappear from behind at 10 p.m..This event can be seen from almost all of India, except from the very southern regions. The timings will vary slightly from place to place,” she said.