Observe the supermoon at Nehru Planetarium

: The moon is putting on a rare show this week and the Nehru Planetarium will be setting up telescopes to observe the supermoon on Monday, as well as the lunar occultation of the star Aldebaran or Rohini nakshatra , on Tuesday.
The sky watch for the supermoon will be organised between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. The timings to view the occultation will be between sunset and 10 p.m. Rathnasree Nandivada of the Nehru Planetarium said while the attention is on the supermoon, the lunar occultation of the star Aldebaran, visible from almost all of India, is a visually more spectacular event.
“In the lunar occultation of Rohini, the moon will appear to move in front of the star at 8.58 p.m. on Tuesday, as seen from Delhi. Rohini will reappear from behind at 10 p.m..This event can be seen from almost all of India, except from the very southern regions. The timings will vary slightly from place to place,” she said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor