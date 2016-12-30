Not so ‘incredible India’ for tourists

Shock and helplessness were writ large on the faces of foreign tourists in the Capital after the demonetisation announcement came in on November 8. Trying to find ways of working around the ‘note ban’, tourists, particularly budget travellers, were in for a harrowing experience. With limited currency available for exchange and serpentine queues at banks, the ‘Incredible India’ experience brought along quite a few hiccups.

The tourism ministry, however, denied any ‘adverse impact’ because of demonetisation. According to the Ministry, the number of foreign tourists saw a growth of 9.3 per cent to stand at 8.91 lakh in November, compared to 8.16 lakh in the same month last year. It added that foreign exchange earnings had registered a growth of 14.4 per cent to reach Rs.14,474 crore compared to Rs.11,431 crore in the same period in 2015.

Also, the government claimed that the number of e-tickets sold during the first 30 days after November 8 increased to 28,176 from 2,807. With people buying tickets for ASI monuments online, the number of e-tickets sold, and the earnings thereof, are believed to have increased by 10 and 58 times respectively.

Caution advised

Michele McCleave, who came to India for a Christmas vacation, said she almost cancelled her holiday after coming across travel advisories about demonetisation. “I came prepared with prepaid cash cards and a lot of small currency notes. What I found was that while you can get away with being cashless at hotel and bigger restaurants and monuments, the country needs to be experienced through its streets and small businesses, which accept only cash. The situation was much better in Delhi than in parts of Rajasthan,” said Ms. McCleave.

Guides make a quick buck

Initially, many foreigners leaving the country did not know what to do with the Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes. With their schedules leaving no time for queues, they gave the money to tour guides and other small businesses, who got these exchanged and earned a profit, said Ravinder Singh, a tourist guide at Humayun’s Tomb.

Restaurant managers, meanwhile, said that while people were initially reluctant to spend, bookings for New Year’s eve had not taken a hit. “It is the smaller establishments that are suffering. Bigger restaurants attract a clientèle that is familiar with debit cards and already have POS machines. Street vendors, dhabas and food outlets at transport hubs have felt the pinch,” said Sudhir Gupta, a manager at a watering hole in Connaught Place.