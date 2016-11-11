Not many takers for new Rs.2,000 note

: Initial elation at getting their hands on a crisp new Rs. 2,000 currency note quickly gave way to frustration for many due to the lack of smaller denominations at city markets, petrol pumps and other commercial establishments.

After standing in queues outside banks to exchange Rs.1,000 and Rs. 500 notes for an average 30 to 60 minutes, those bearing Rs. 2,000 notes were told to either spend the entire amount at a single point of sale or asked to tender precise change.

“I went to my local bank branch where I had to stand in line for at least 45 minutes to exchange the old notes for two new Rs. 2,000 notes; when I tendered one of these at a grocery store, I was told I should either purchase items worth the entire amount or use my debit card because they were out of Rs. 100 notes,” said Sameer Suri, 54, a businessman from Saket.

Tough choice

Vijay Arora, a private executive, complained of having faced a similar dilemma at a petrol pump in central Delhi. “When I tendered a Rs. 2,000 note to the pump attendant and asked for a refill worth Rs. 1,500, he refused to accept the note because they were out of Rs. 100 notes. I could either purchase fuel for the entire Rs. 2000, or leave.”

Both Mr. Suri and Mr. Arora said the government should have increased circulation of currency notes of at least of the denomination of Rs. 100 if not of lesser value such as Rs. 50, Rs. 20 and Rs. 10 before announcing that currency notes of both Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 had ceased to exist as legal tender.

Shopkeepers, too, complained of inconvenience.

“I had to buy my daily stock of some items on credit and deal it to customers also on credit because of lack of enough change,” said Ram Niwas Sharma, who owns a tea shop.