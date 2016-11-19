Not even a fiver for the TV box office

: Away from the posh multiplexes, two large shacks in the Kashmere Gate area of the Capital screen Hindi films— on television sets. The audiences at these ‘halls’ are labourers who live rough under flyovers in the vicinity, and sometimes under trees.

Although they pay only a fiver for a show, such entertainment is now out of reach for many workers, as they are unable to get 100-rupee notes from employers. They don’t have the papers to change high-denomination money.

The informal ‘cinema halls’ are a fixture near Nigambodh Ghat, running shows of films like Amitabh Bachchan’s Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Lawaaris , and Aamir Khan’s Baazi using video disc players, often round the clock.

Get-together

Without the films, the labourers have the option to spend their time drinking and playing cards. Some usually like to spend the whole day in the shanty theatres. A 10-hour movie binge costs Rs. 20.

With shrinking cash flow, some workers have no spare money for entertainment. “I have no work today. On other days, I would spend such jobless days watching 3 or 4 films. I don’t have any usable cash now,” says Chhote Lal.

He finally borrows five rupees from a fellow worker, assuring him that he would return it quickly. But another homeless labourer, Dinesh, has not borrowed money and spent his time sleeping on the pavement.

Dinesh earned Rs. 500 working two days at a wedding, but his employer gave him an old 500-rupee note. “When I requested him for Rs. 100 notes, he asked me to take the unusable currency or leave,” he said.

Precious money

With no identity proof or bank account, Dinesh had to exchange his money for Rs. 100 notes paying a Rs. 150 ‘commission’ in black. “I have lost my hard-earned money. I cannot afford to splurge the rest on films,” said Dinesh.

With the cash crunch, the audiences have also dwindled. “My shanty hall accommodates around 125 people. Earlier, latecomers would not find space inside. Now, there are barely 40 or 50 people,” says Sanjay Yadav, owner of one hall.

Sanjay Chauhan, the manager at the other shack, said he was allowing a few regular customers on credit. “They are homeless. They spend what they earn. How can I work on credit with all of them when I don’t know where to look for them later,” he asks.

He ignores some labourers who peep into the cinema hall rather than pay. “It would be heartless to stop them,” he points out.

The shanties, reeking of beedi smoke, are an attraction to many of the labourers during winter nights. “Some buy tickets for several shows so they have a roof over their heads,” the manager says.

