Noida victim records statement in court

: A court here on Friday recorded the statement of the woman who had lodged a complaint of sexual harassment against a news channel owner and the son of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.

Noida women’s police station in-charge Manju Teotia confirmed the development.

“The statement was recorded Section 164 of the CrPC,” she said.

The FIR was lodged under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC at the women’s police station in Noida.

The Hindu was the first to report the incident and access a copy of the FIR.

No mercy

The victim, in her complaint, said she had been working with the channel since 2011. She was the personal assistant of the owner, whom she has accused of repeatedly raping her.

Once, when she got pregnant, she was forced to undergo an abortion. The man also allegedly threatened to eliminate the victim. She also complained to his family, but to no avail, the FIR reads.

In 2013, the man allegedly asked her to meet Narayan Sai, the son of Asaram Bapu, at an ashram in Karol Bagh. There, Sai attempted to rape her, she said. She managed to escape from the spot, and informed the channel management about the incident.

“The accused named in the FIR have not been arrested so far. We are examining the evidence produced by the victim,” Ms. Teotia said. The channel could not be contacted for a comment despite several attempts.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)