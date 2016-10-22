Noida chemical attack leaves 6 with burns

In what is believed to be a case of road rage, two persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking a group of people - including a woman - with a chemical here late on Wednesday evening. The incident, which left two persons with major burns and four others injured, took place after a brawl between two groups in Chotpur village here, the police said.

One Rajan and his mother Sarojmati were heading home when a speeding canter carrying a chemical hit them before heading towards a factory.

Left with minor injuries, Rajan and his mother began a protest outside the factory with locals, which is when the canter driver - Sangeet - and a factory worker - Ankit - allegedly threw a chemical at them.

The duo was reportedly in an inebriated condition.

While Devesh and Deepu sustained major burns on their back and face, Rajan, Sarojmati, Kundan and Pushpender sustained minor injuries.

They were rushed to a private hospital in Sector 63 in Noida. Devesh and Deepu were later referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

Two held, one on the run

Pankaj Pant, SHO at the Phase III police station, said that the factory owner Kanan, worker Ankit and canter driver Sangeet had been booked on the basis of a complaint lodged by the locals.

Ankit and Sangeet will be produced before a city court on Thursday.

Police deployment has been strengthened due to tension in the area.

“Prima facie it seems the incident took place because of road rage. The two accused hurled some chemical at the other group. The victim’s family has registered an FIR against three persons -Ankit, Sangeet and Kanan. We have arrested two accused while Kanan is still absconding,” he added.

The locals, meanwhile, said that the accused were running an illegal acid manufacturing unit in the village. “This is a very serious threat to the safety and security of local residents. This illegal unit should be shut immediately,” Dipu said. These claims, however, are yet to be verified.

According to the SHO, the police are trying to identify the chemical used in the attack. “We have collected a sample and sent it for examination,” he said.